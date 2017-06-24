Open
Close
Saturday, June 24, 2017
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 12:28 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 12:28 a.m. EDT

Mitrione pummels Emelianenko in Bellator heavyweight bout

Worth the wait: Bibens-Dirkx pitches Rangers past Yanks 8-1

Faedo fabulous again, Florida beats TCU to go to CWS finals

LSU beats Oregon State 6-1 to reach CWS finals

Jordan Spieth birdies 18th to keep Travelers lead

Spithill, Oracle get swagger back with 1st America’s Cup win

Los Angeles Kings prospect raised by 2 moms

Olson, Brugman, Barreto hit 1st HRs, A’s rout White Sox 10-2

Larson and McMurray make it 1-2 for Chip Ganassi at Sonoma

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.