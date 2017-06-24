AP Top Sports News at 12:28 a.m. EDT
2017-06-24
Mitrione pummels Emelianenko in Bellator heavyweight bout
Worth the wait: Bibens-Dirkx pitches Rangers past Yanks 8-1
Faedo fabulous again, Florida beats TCU to go to CWS finals
LSU beats Oregon State 6-1 to reach CWS finals
Jordan Spieth birdies 18th to keep Travelers lead
Spithill, Oracle get swagger back with 1st America’s Cup win
Los Angeles Kings prospect raised by 2 moms
Olson, Brugman, Barreto hit 1st HRs, A’s rout White Sox 10-2
Larson and McMurray make it 1-2 for Chip Ganassi at Sonoma