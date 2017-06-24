Open
Close
Saturday, June 24, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top News at 12:54 a.m. EDT

AP Top News at 12:54 a.m. EDT

15 bodies found after landslide buries scores in China

Koch chief says health care bill insufficiently conservative

Oil tanker flips and explodes, killing over 100 in Pakistan

UK finds 34 high-rise apartment buildings with unsafe siding

Concert in Utah park honors man killed in London attack

Southern Utah wildfire grows, crews make slight gains

Venezuelan protesters, security forces clash at air base

Lawyer: Race a factor in St. Louis cop being mistakenly shot

CIA chief: Intel leaks on the rise, cites leaker ‘worship’

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.