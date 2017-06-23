AP Top News at 12:17 a.m. EDT
2017-06-23
5 GOP senators now oppose health bill _ enough to sink it
Suicide bomber blows himself up as Saudis foil Mecca plot
Senators ask military to clarify US role in Yemen torture
London council evacuates residents amid fire safety concerns
Trump labors to make Mueller-Comey tie a key talking point
A 2nd mistrial: Jury deadlocks in Ohio cop’s murder retrial
APNewsBreak: Military heads want transgender enlistment hold
After demands aired, solution to Qatar crisis seems far off
40 people killed in bomb, gun attacks in 3 Pakistani cities