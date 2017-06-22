People with disabilities at risk in Central African Republic

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Human Rights Watch says people with disabilities in Central African Republic are at high risk during attacks and forced displacement, facing neglect in an ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The rights group says in a report this week that conditions at camps for displaced people are not conducive for people with disabilities. Some have trouble getting food during distributions, while others have challenges using showers and toilets that lack ramps.

More than 500,000 people in Central African Republic are internally displaced after sectarian fighting began in 2013.

The rights group has called on the U.N. peacekeeping mission and agencies to monitor and report abuses against people with disabilities and commit resources to improving humanitarian assistance and protection. It says the government does not have the capacity to support this population.