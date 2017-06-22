Juror: 2 holdouts in Bill Cosby’s trial refused to convict

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A juror says after 52 hours of deliberations, two holdouts in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial outside Philadelphia refused to convict the 79-year-old comedian.

The juror, who spoke to ABC News on condition of anonymity, says the jury couldn’t reach a consensus after voting 10-2 to convict on the first and third counts and 11-1 to acquit on the second count.

The juror says they initially voted overwhelmingly to acquit Cosby on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

ABC published the interview with the juror on Wednesday after Judge Steven O’Neill ordered the public release of the jurors’ names, granting a request by a dozen media organizations, including The Associated Press and the major TV networks.

The judge declared a mistrial on Saturday. Prosecutors plan to try Cosby again.