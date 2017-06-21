The Latest: Trump checks out agriculture tech in Iowa

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trumps’ trip to Iowa (all times EDT):
7:20 p.m.
President Donald Trump is getting a tour of the agricultural technology being developed at Kirkwood Community College in Iowa.
Among the machines he saw was a “combine simulator” — a virtual way to practice using a combine.
He marveled at the machine and joked to the student who demonstrated it, “Don’t be nervous.”
Trump says after the tour that he has “just learned more about farming than I ever thought I’d learn.”
The White House says the school’s agriculture science program is widely recognized as a center for innovation.
___
2 p.m.
President Donald Trump is heading to the Midwest in search of his supporters’ warm embrace — and to celebrate a Republican congressional victory in an election viewed as an early referendum on his presidency.
Trump began his day by reveling in Karen Handel’s victory in a special election in a House district in suburban Atlanta.
And he’s set to visit Iowa in the evening — touring a community college agriculture program and holding a campaign-style rally.
Trump is no stranger to victory laps.
He seems poised to turn his Iowa trip into a celebration of his resilience despite the cloud of investigations that has enveloped his administration and sent his poll numbers tumbling.