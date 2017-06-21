The Latest: Queen to outline UK government plans

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the Queen’s Speech outling UK government program (all times local):

11:00 a.m.

Queen Elizabeth II will outline the government’s legislative program with far less pageantry than usual Wednesday in a speech expected to be dominated by a discussion of Britain’s plans for leaving the European Union.

The speech comes after May lost her majority in a snap election earlier this month, leaving her to head a minority government with no deal so far to insure that the government can deliver on its agenda. Normally this speech repeats key legislative promises made during the election campaign, but May is expected to omit the most controversial items of her election manifesto because they were rejected by a majority of voters.

___

9:00 a.m.

The program set out in the so-called Queen’s Speech at the state opening of Parliament will include “a number of bills” intended to make Brexit successful, according to Prime Minister Theresa May’s office. While the Queen reads the speech to lawmakers, it is written by the prime minister and her staff. May is promising a government “that consults and listens.”

“The election result was not the one I hoped for, but this government will respond with humility and resolve to the message the electorate sent,” May said in a statement. “We will work hard every day to gain the trust and confidence of the British people, making their priorities our priorities.”