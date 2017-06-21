The Latest: Bettman says NHL will call more slashes

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the NHL Awards and Vegas expansion draft (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL will look to enforce slashing penalties more next season and is not interested in more expansion at this time.

Following the league’s board of governors meeting, Bettman said pointless slashes to players’ hands will be called more. Ottawa’s Marc Methot and Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau were among the players to miss time last season with hand injuries from slashes.

In response to questions about Seattle and Quebec City, Bettman says owners weren’t interested in considering another expansion process. Vegas, which will announce its expansion draft selections tonight during the awards show, begins play as the 31st team next season.

Bettman also says he doesn’t believe anything is “amiss” with the Chicago Blackhawks and Marian Hossa, who won’t play next season because of side effects to medication for a progressive skin disorder. Hossa can be placed on long-term injured reserve, giving the Blackhawks much-needed salary relief.

3:30 p.m.

Wayne Gretzky will present the Hart Trophy as MVP to Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby or Sergei Bobrovsky to cap the NHL’s awards show.

If McDavid wins, it would be a memorable moment as nine-time winner Gretzky presents the 20-year-old Oilers star with the trophy.

McDavid, Crosby and San Jose’s Brent Burns also are up for the Ted Lindsay Award as most outstanding player as voted by peers. Lindsay and fellow Hall of Famers Mario Lemieux and Mark Messier will present.

Burns, Ottawa’s Erik Karlsson and Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman are finalists for the Norris Trophy as best defenseman. Columbus’ Bobrovsky, Washington’s Braden Holtby and Montreal’s Carey Price are finalists for the Vezina Trophy as best goaltender.

The Vegas Golden Knights’ expansion draft also is part of the show.

