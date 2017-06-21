San Francisco to ban sales of vaping flavored liquid

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco has approved a bill that bans the sale of flavored nicotine-laced liquid used in electronic cigarettes and flavored tobacco products.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the ban on Tuesday.

Supervisors say that nicotine masked in cotton candy, banana cream, mint and other flavors entices kids into a lifetime of addiction.

Other cities have passed laws to reduce access to flavored vaping liquids and flavored tobacco. But San Francisco is the first in the country to approve a full ban.

The measure requires another vote by the board next week. The law would take effect in April 2018.

VMR Products spokesman Chris Harihar said he was not authorized Wednesday to comment.

VMR is the largest independent vaporizer brand in the U.S.