Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » Lawmakers scold VA as they seek to fix its sudden budget gap

Lawmakers scold VA as they seek to fix its sudden budget gap

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is being scolded by senators from both parties over its budget after unexpectedly disclosing a $1 billion shortfall that would threaten medical care for thousands of veterans.

Lawmakers are seeking to devise a fix but aren’t happy about it.

At a Senate hearing on Wednesday, lawmakers pressed VA Secretary David Shulkin about the department’s financial management after it significantly underestimated costs for its Choice program. That program offers veterans federally paid medical care outside the VA.

Lawmakers questioned Shulkin’s claim that the VA can fill the budget gap simply by shifting funds without an emergency infusion of new money.

Several senators signaled that Congress may need to move forward on a financial bailout rather than risk hurting veterans’ care.

