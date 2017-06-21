Joe Biden to LGBT gala: ‘Hold President Trump accountable’

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is challenging the LGBT community to push back against President Donald Trump’s administration.

Biden addressed gay rights Wednesday at a private LGBT gala hosted by the Democratic National Committee in New York.

He says, “Hold President Trump accountable for his pledge to be your friend.”

He says just because he and Barack Obama aren’t in the White House anymore “doesn’t mean it’s time to give up.”

Trump vowed to protect the LGBT community during his campaign. A White House spokeswoman says the Republican president “has been clear in his commitment to improving the lives of all Americans, including those in the LGBT community.”

Biden warns transgender Americans are “under attack” in Republican-led states. Some openly gay Democratic National Committee leaders describe the environment created by Trump as “scary.”