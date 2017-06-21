In Iowa, Trump ready to rally base, celebrate GOP resilience

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is heading to the Midwest in search of his supporters’ warm embrace — and to celebrate a Republican congressional victory in an election viewed as an early referendum on his presidency.

Trump began his day by reveling in Karen Handel’s victory in a special election in a House district in suburban Atlanta.

And he’s set to visit Iowa in the evening — touring a community college agriculture program and holding a campaign-style rally.

Trump is no stranger to victory laps.

He seems poised to turn his Iowa trip into a celebration of his resilience despite the cloud of investigations that has enveloped his administration and sent his poll numbers tumbling.