Hearing set on fate of board member who insulted Obamas

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A one-time candidate for governor of New York who publicly insulted former President Barack Obama and his wife may be booted off the Buffalo School Board.

A hearing is scheduled to begin Thursday in Albany over whether wealthy developer Carl Paladino disclosed confidential board business.

State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia is set to hear testimony in a petition filed by other school board members seeking Paladino’s removal. They say Paladino publicly disclosed information about teacher contract negotiations discussed in closed-door sessions.

Paladino counters in a federal lawsuit that the board’s claims are in retaliation for derogatory remarks he made about the Obamas. He says his disclosures about the teachers’ contract were in the public interest.

The hearing is expected to last several days. Elia will issue her decision at a later date.