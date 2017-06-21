French press: 2 more government ministers resign

PARIS (AP) — The French press reports that two more French government ministers, including the minister of justice, are targeted in possible probes and have resigned, following on the heels of the defense minister.

Justice Minister Francois Bayrou and European Minister Marielle de Sarnez told the French press on Wednesday that they are leaving the government to allow newly elected President Emmanuel Macron to push his goal of cleaning up politics.

Bayrou has long headed the small centrist party called MODEM and de Sarnez was his top collaborator.

Like the ex-defense minister, Sylvie Goulard, they could be subjects of investigations over the use of parliamentary assistants who were improperly paid.