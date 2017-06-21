4th Annual Roll For The Patrol is this Sunday

Be part of a beautiful ride down to St. Gen for a great reason. Shine up your bike and fire it up for this Sunday’s 4th Annual Roll For The Patrol that benefits the MASTERS (MO. Assoc. of State Trooper Relief Society). The MASTERS program gives financial support to the surviving spouse and children of Missouri State Patrol Troopers who have lost their life in the line of duty.

Sign up the day of or right now by clicking to the Roll for the Patrol Facebook Page.

You know the escort will be awesome.

Please SHARE this info to your riding friends.

RROOFF!!!

Bo