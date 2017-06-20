The Latest: Trump said to plan announcement on Comey tapes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the investigation into Russia’s actions in the U.S. election and possible ties to Trump campaign associates (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump is expected to make an announcement this week on whether any recordings exist of his private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says he expects an announcement “this week” on the possibility of tapes. Trump fired Comey in May and has suggested — but refused to confirm — that he may have tapes of his discussions with Comey. The FBI was investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible contacts with Trump campaign associates.

The House Intelligence Committee has asked White House counsel Don McGahn to provide an answer to the ongoing question about tapes by Friday.

___

9:50 a.m.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is scheduled to meet with top members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

A Judiciary Committee spokesman made the announcement on Tuesday. Mueller is investigating Russian meddling in the election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Mueller will talk with the chairman of the committee, GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, and the top Democrat, Dianne Feinstein of California. He’ll also meet with GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

The part of the reason for the meeting is to ensure there is no conflict between Mueller’s probe and the work of the congressional committees.