Memorial set for mom, brother of man suspected in slayings

BEACH CITY, Ohio (AP) — A memorial service has been set for the mother and brother of a man who police say fatally shot them.

A family statement says the service for 54-year-old Kathy Stockdale and 21-year-old James Stockdale will be held Saturday at NewPointe Community Church in Dover, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) south of Cleveland. The statement also says suspect Jacob Stockdale remains in critical condition.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says investigators believe 25-year-old Jacob Stockdale shot his brother and mother at the family home before shooting and seriously wounding himself. The brothers and their father, Timothy Stockdale, were members of the Stockdale Family band known for bluegrass music.

Authorities and family members have said they don’t know what prompted the shooting