Open
Close
Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

What offseason? A week after Finals, the NBA in overdrive

Agent: Tiger Woods in a clinic for handling pain medication

AP sources: Lakers to ship Russell, Moz to Nets for Lopez

AP source: Cavs owner, Billups meet about front-office job

Sale sharp, Red Sox move into 1st with 8-3 romp over Royals

Arenado’s triple in 8th lifts Rockies over Diamondbacks, 4-3

Rizzo hits leadoff HR, Cubs beat Padres 4-0

APNewsBreak: Aaron Judge invited to All-Star Home Run Derby

AP source: Hawks send center Dwight Howard to Hornets

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.