AP Top News at 12:16 a.m. EDT
2017-06-20
Republican Handel wins Georgia race, thanks Donald Trump
Saudi king upends royal succession, names son as 1st heir
Brussels train station blast being treated as terror attack
Dashcam video shows officer firing 7 shots into Castile car
Coroner still probing death of US student held by N. Korea
Cheering 1st day of summer? Not in Phoenix as temps hit 119
Trump likely to reveal this week whether secret tapes exist
Muslims question whether girl’s killing was road rage