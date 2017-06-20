A 93-year-old author wins $100,000 military writing award

NEW YORK (AP) — A 93-year-old author of books on European conflicts has won a $100,000 prize for military writing.

Peter Paret is this year’s winner of the Pritzker Literature Award for lifetime achievement, prize officials announced Tuesday. The award is given for “enriching the understanding” of military history. Paret’s books include “Imagined Battles,” ”Understanding War” and numerous works on military theorist Carl von Clausewitz.

Previous winners include James McPherson, Tim O’Brien and Rick Atkinson. The prize is sponsored by the Pritzker Military Foundation.