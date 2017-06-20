10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. NORTH KOREA’S DETENTION OF COMATOSE US STUDENT PUZZLING

There is logic behind Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions, but it’s far more difficult to make sense of its imprisonment of Otto Warmbier as he lay in a coma, and has now died back in Ohio.

2. HOW AMERICANS FEEL ABOUT CLIMATE MOVE

A new AP poll finds that less than a third support Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris accord, with just 18 percent agreeing with his claim that it’ll help the U.S. economy.

3. POLICE SAY ATTACK ON MUSLIM TEEN NOT A HATE CRIME

Authorities say Darwin Martinez Torres, 22, fatally attacked Nabra Hassanen with a baseball bat near her Virginia mosque after he became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl’s friends.

4. EXPENSIVE HOUSE RACE NEARING CONCLUSION

Voters in the northern suburbs of Atlanta will decide a runoff election that has become a proxy for the national political atmosphere and a test of GOP strength early in Trump’s presidency.

5. IN SYRIA, MUTUAL ENEMIES CLOSE IN ON ISLAMIC STATE GROUP

The ruinous war’s main players are battling the extremists on the ground, but they have conflicting interests on the Syrian battlefield and in the skies which are now more convoluted than ever.

6. SOUTHWEST CELEBRATES FIRST DAY OF SUMMER WITH HEAT WAVE

The forecast calls for 119 degrees in Phoenix, where some flights have been canceled because certain planes can’t take off in extreme heat.

7. SPICER FACING REDEFINED ROLE

The prominent White House press secretary is said to be seeking to take on a more strategic role that would give him a limited presence in the daily press briefings, AP learns.

8. ‘GREEN BURIALS’ GROWING IN POPULARITY

More cemeteries and funeral directors are tweaking practices to accommodate people who want to tread lightly, even in death.

9. TIGER WOODS RECEIVING PROFESSIONAL HELP TO MANAGE MEDS

The star golfer was charged with driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida, after telling officers he had a reaction to several prescription drugs, including Vicodin and Xanax.

10. GOVERNMENT CAN’T BLOCK TRADEMARKS ON BASIS THEY’RE OFFENSIVE

The Supreme Court ruling means teams like the Washington Redskins that have Native American names and logos will continue to face societal and business challenges.