The Latest: 4 killed in attack by extremists at Mali resort

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The Latest on the attack by Islamic extremists on a resort outside Mali’s capital, Bamako. (all times local):

1 p.m.

Mali special forces spokesman and commanding officer Modibo Naman Traore says at least four people have been killed in the attack by jihadis at Le Campement Kangaba on the outskirts of Bamako, Mali’s capital.

He said the dead include the two civilians who were pronounced dead on Sunday, along with a Portuguese soldier from the EU mission and a Malian soldier who died Monday from their wounds.

12:20 p.m.

The Portuguese military says one of its soldiers on a European Union training mission in Mali has died in what it called a terrorist attack. The military said in a statement the attack occurred Sunday at the Le Campement Kangaba, in the outskirts of Bamako, the West African country’s capital.

The statement Monday said the hotel was an approved rest and recreation location for soldiers on duty with the EU mission. Other foreign troops were at the hotel at the time. A Malian official said Monday that two died in the attack and the four assailants were killed.

12:00 p.m.

Security forces killed at least four jihadis after the extremists attacked a resort spot popular with foreigners on the outskirts of Mali’s capital Sunday in which two people were killed, the country’s security minister said Monday.

Mali’s Security Minister Salif Traore told The Associated Press that all the attackers had been killed.

The jihadis on Sunday afternoon attacked Campement Kangaba, yelling “Allah Akbar” and took hostages. Authorities said more than 30 people managed to escape although at least two people were killed, including a dual French-Gabonese citizen.

___

Baba Ahmed in Bamako, Mali. AP writer Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal, also contributed.