Salute your military family member at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton in July!

Salute your military family member in July.

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital honoring America’s veterans with special photo wall and USO supply drive

Throughout the month of July, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital, and the SSM Health Medical Group offices on the Fenton, MO campus, will celebrate our nation’s veterans with a program called Salute to America. Starting this week, employees in the Medical Group offices are collecting pictures of current and former military personnel. Those photos will be displayed throughout the month of July in the main hallway of the third floor of the St. Francis Building on the hospital’s campus. Anyone who wishes to participate can submit a photo to be displayed. It’s open to patients, friends, family and members of the community.

Also in July, the hospital will hold a supply drive which will benefit the USO of Missouri. Throughout the month, drums will be placed in the hospital lobby, cafeteria and on the third and fourth floors of the St. Francis Building. Community members are encouraged to visit and drop things off like personal care items (must be travel-sized) or non-perishable, individually wrapped food items like crackers, trail mix, oatmeal, cookies and cereal.

The USO of Missouri’s goal is to strengthen America’s military service members and keep them connected to family and home throughout their service to this country. It is a civilian, non-profit organization which is privately funded, so drives like this help them help our young men and women who are sacrificing so much.

Pictures can be mailed now to the office (SSM Health, 1011 Bowles Ave. Suite 300, Fenton, MO 63026 Attn: Lee Ann), or dropped off at the third floor registration desk Monday through Friday 8am – 4pm. The drive begins July 2, 2017 and runs the entire month of July.

Thanks to my those in my family that served in the U.S. Military.

This is my father who served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years, then another 24 years in the Civil Service. That’s a lifetime dedication to the safety of our country.

My daughter Jennifer served 8 years in the U.S. Army that included 3 tours in Iraq. She says it seems like it was yesterday.

Thanks to SSM St. Clare for this program to salute our U.S. Veterans.

RROOFF!!!

Bo