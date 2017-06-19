Open
Close
Monday, June 19, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » Pick Your Pepper Text To Win Contest

Pick Your Pepper Text To Win Contest

It’s Summer Time!  A time to express yourself with a ridiculous number of new Pick Your Pepper labels on 20oz bottles of Dr Pepper!  Now, you can pick one up at your neighborhood Schnucks for only 99 cents!  And speaking of picking…

You have the chance to pick yourself up a Dr Pepper Pick Your Pepper Picnic!  Just text PEPPER to 72826 for your chance to win!  Your Dr Pepper Pick Your Pepper Picnic includes:

Dr Pepper…Always One of a Kind!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.  Data and message rates apply.  Official Rules here.

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.