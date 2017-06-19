Beavers’ streak at 23; Harrison slam fuels 13-1 win over LSU

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Bryce Fehmel limited LSU to two hits in eight innings, KJ Harrison hit the first College World Series grand slam at TD Ameritrade Park, and Oregon State beat LSU 13-1 for its 23rd straight win Monday night.

The top-seeded Beavers (56-4), who matched the school-record win streak they set earlier this season, took control of Bracket 1. They don’t play again until Friday, and need one more win to advance to next week’s best-of-three finals.

LSU (49-18) had its 17-game win streak end with its most lopsided CWS loss since a 20-6 throttling by Cal State Fullerton in 1994. The Tigers face elimination when they play Florida State on Wednesday.

Starter Eric Walker (8-2) left the game in the third inning because of forearm tightness. Caleb Gilbert held the Beavers for a couple of innings, but they capitalized on a couple of LSU misplays to go up 3-0 in the fifth.

Harrison’s slam made it 8-0 in the sixth.

Fehmel (6-2) wiggled out of a mini jam in the fifth before Zach Watson’s homer in the seventh allowed LSU to avoid getting shut out for the first time in its 62 CWS games.