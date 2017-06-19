Open
Close
Monday, June 19, 2017
Home » Political News » AP Top Political News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

AP Top Political News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Trump’s legal plan built in his image: Fight, fight, fight

House Dems question Flynn disclosures of Middle East travel

Top court to hear case that could reshape US political map

Ryan promises to overhaul tax code this year despite hurdles

Poll: Courts are right in blocking Trump’s travel ban

Dems’ motions, speeches knock GOP health bill for secrecy

AP Sources: Spicer expected to take less public role

Syria brings new urgency to easing US-Russia tensions

Dems fear slow walking of Russia sanctions bill in House

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.