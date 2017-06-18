The Latest: Council says van struck people leaving mosque

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on a London crash in which a vehicle struck pedestrians (all times local):

2:30 a.m.

The Muslim Council says a van has “run over worshippers” leaving the Finsbury Park mosque.

Police earlier said a vehicle had struck several pedestrians early Monday morning and one person had been arrested.

The council tweeted that its prayers were with the victims.

People had been attending mosques in the area as part of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Transportation officials said roads were being closed in the area. Many police cars and ambulances were responding.

Further details were not immediately available.

1:30 a.m.

Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20 a.m. Monday.

Britain’s terrorist alert has been set at “severe” meaning an attack is highly likely.