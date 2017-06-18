Open
Close
Sunday, June 18, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top U.S. News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

AP Top U.S. News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Cosby team triumphant, but sex crime retrial, lawsuits loom

GOP senator warns against rushed vote on health care bill

Police: California mom attacked child in attempted exorcism

Authorities: 32 people go to hospitals after deck collapse

Tourists descend as temperatures climb in Death Valley

Native Americans walk out of musical depicting stereotypes

Milwaukee County sheriff not joining DHS, after all

4 who died among 19 honored by Carnegie Hero Fund Commission

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.