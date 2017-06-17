Cosby’s team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby’s publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations.

But the same judge Cosby’s wife Camille called “arrogant” in a scathing statement after the mistrial was declared Saturday near Philadelphia is likely to preside over his retrial.

District Attorney Kevin Steele immediately announced plans to try the case a second time when the jury ended 52 hours of deliberations in a stalemate.

Steele says his office stands “in awe” of accuser Andrea Constand and believes she deserves a verdict.

Cosby has suggested he hopes to resume his career and his role as a public moralist.

He remains free on $1 million bail, still charged with three counts of felony sexual assault.