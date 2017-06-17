AP Top Sports News at 12:29 a.m. EDT
2017-06-17
Justin Thomas shoots 63, trails Brian Harman by 1 at US Open
Andre Ward stops Sergey Kovalev to win light heavy rematch
Kiwis beat Oracle in 1st 2 America’s Cup races in Bermuda
All talk, few trades before NHL’s expansion roster freeze
Pete Rose unveils sculpture depicting his headfirst slide
Lexi Thompson takes 1-shot lead in Meijer LPGA Classic
Hamlin edges Byron in thrilling Xfinity finish at Michigan
Michigan moves to terminate sports doctor’s parental rights
Ramirez 2 HRs, Indians beat Twins 9-3 in doubleheader opener