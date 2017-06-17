Open
Close
Saturday, June 17, 2017
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 12:29 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 12:29 a.m. EDT

Justin Thomas shoots 63, trails Brian Harman by 1 at US Open

Andre Ward stops Sergey Kovalev to win light heavy rematch

Kiwis beat Oracle in 1st 2 America’s Cup races in Bermuda

All talk, few trades before NHL’s expansion roster freeze

Pete Rose unveils sculpture depicting his headfirst slide

Lexi Thompson takes 1-shot lead in Meijer LPGA Classic

Hamlin edges Byron in thrilling Xfinity finish at Michigan

Michigan moves to terminate sports doctor’s parental rights

Ramirez 2 HRs, Indians beat Twins 9-3 in doubleheader opener

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.