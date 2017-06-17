AP Top International News at 1:33 a.m. EDT
2017-06-17
Several sailors’ bodies found on stricken Navy destroyer
The Latest: US Navy says bodies of sailors found on ship
25 dead from forest fires in central Portugal
Tougher Trump line toward Cuba delights hardliners on island
Colombia: Bombing at mall kills 3, including French woman
58 people confirmed or presumed dead from London tower fire
The Latest: UK’s May meets fire survivors, faces criticism
Iraqi forces capture border crossing to Syria from IS
Afghan soldier wounds 7 US soldiers in insider attack