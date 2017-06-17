AP Top International News at 1:33 a.m. EDT

Open
Sunday, June 18, 2017
Several sailors’ bodies found on stricken Navy destroyer

The Latest: US Navy says bodies of sailors found on ship

25 dead from forest fires in central Portugal

Tougher Trump line toward Cuba delights hardliners on island

Colombia: Bombing at mall kills 3, including French woman

58 people confirmed or presumed dead from London tower fire

The Latest: UK’s May meets fire survivors, faces criticism

Iraqi forces capture border crossing to Syria from IS

Afghan soldier wounds 7 US soldiers in insider attack

