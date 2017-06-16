GOP weighs options as health bill faces hurdle on abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans working on high-stakes health care legislation are anticipating problems with abortion restrictions that their House counterparts have already passed.

As a result, they’re considering workarounds.

Sources familiar with the policy discussions say one option would channel new financing for health insurance in their bill through existing government programs that bar the use of taxpayer dollars for abortion. The Children’s Health Insurance Program could be a vehicle.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of closely held discussions that are ongoing. GOP aides said nothing has been resolved.

If the workaround succeeds, it could have a chilling effect on insurance companies. That could make it more difficult for women to find a health insurance policy in the marketplace that covers abortion.