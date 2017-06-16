Elizabeth Warren to New York crowd: ‘Fighting back matters’

NEW YORK (AP) — A fiery Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is warning that President Donald Trump and his Republican allies are preparing to deliver “a knockout blow” to the nation’s middle-class.

The liberal icon delivered the comments Friday evening to a packed theater in the heart of Manhattan’s Times Square. It was the final scheduled stop in a national book tour.

Warren read from the book, “This Fight is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America’s Middle Class,” before exciting the overwhelmingly liberal crowd with rhetoric that demonstrated her appeal as a possible 2020 presidential contender.

She has downplayed interest in the 2020 presidential contest, which she did not address Friday night, but it was on the minds of many in the audience.

Of the Trump agenda, she said, “Fighting back matters.”