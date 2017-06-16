AP Top Entertainment News at 1:19 a.m. EDT
2017-06-16
Director John Avildsen dies at 81; won Oscar for ‘Rocky’
Cosby’s lawyer, judge clash as jury pushes patience, clock
Coroner: Sleep apnea among causes of Carrie Fisher’s death
Jada Pinkett Smith calls Tupac biopic ‘deeply hurtful’
Michael Phelps’ latest challenge: ‘Shark Week’
Monterey Pop celebrates 50th with Eric Burdon, Norah Jones
Jury questions posed during Bill Cosby’s sex assault trial
McCartney, Rowling promoted in the queen’s Birthday Honors
Prince Harry says he locked away his emotions when mom died