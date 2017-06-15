The Latest: Johnson on course, opens with a par

ERIN, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):

8:50 a.m.

Dustin Johnson is on the course at Erin Hills to start the defense of his U.S. Open title.

He opened with a tricky par save on the par-4 10th hole, getting up and down from a sliver of tangled rough after he hit his approach past the green.

He is playing with the 2014 and 2015 titlists, Martin Kaymer and Jordan Spieth. Kaymer opened with birdie and Spieth made par.

Johnson is trying to become the first player to go back-to-back at the U.S. Open since Curtis Strange in 1988-89.

Rickie Fowler is among a group of five players sharing the early lead at 2 under. Talor Gooch got to 3 under but bogeyed the par-5 seventh to fall back into the tie.

___

7:45 a.m.

Phil Mickelson was a long shot to play in this U.S. Open, and the odds got even longer with a forecast of no chance of rain Thursday.

He notified the USGA a little after 7 a.m. that he was withdrawing. Mickelson was replaced by Roberto Diaz of Mexico.

Lefty already had missed the U.S. Open in 1993 when he lost in playoff at sectional qualifying. He missed the Masters in 1994 while recovering from a broken leg suffered in a skiing accident. And he most recently missed the British Open in 2009 to be with his wife as she was starting treatment for breast cancer.

This also is the first major without Mickelson or Tiger Woods since the 1994 Masters.

Mickelson was out with a broken leg. Woods was in high school.