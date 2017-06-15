Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driver’s license

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has approved a new rule giving its residents the option of not specifying their gender on driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and identity cards, becoming the first state in the US to do so.

LGBT rights organizations hailed Thursday’s move.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, under the new rule, which takes effect on July 1, Oregon residents will have the option to mark their sex as “not specified” on their application for a driver license, instruction permit or ID card.

An X will appear instead of an M or an F on those documents.