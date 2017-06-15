Jurors in officer’s trial to see defendant’s bodycam footage

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors are expected to show body camera footage from the Milwaukee police officer who fatally shot a black man following a traffic stop last August, setting off two nights of rioting.

Dominique Heaggan-Brown is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 23-year-old Sylville Smith. Heaggan-Brown is also black and he grew up in the same neighborhood where the shooting occurred.

The trial resumes Thursday. Jurors on Wednesday saw footage from another officer’s body camera. It showed a foot chase that eventually turned fatal, a scene so dramatic that some of Smith’s relatives left the courtroom in tears.

Heaggan-Brown was fired in October after being charged with sexual assault in an unrelated case. He faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted for killing Smith.