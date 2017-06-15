Open
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Ex-banker pleads guilty to US charge in FIFA probe

Ex-banker pleads guilty to US charge in FIFA probe

NEW YORK (AP) — A former banker has pleaded guilty to a U.S. charge in the sprawling investigation linked to FIFA (fee’-FUH), the governing body for global soccer.

Jorge Arzuaga, an Argentine, worked at Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group Ltd.

The 56-year-old pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in New York’s Brooklyn borough to a charge of international money laundering conspiracy.

He admitted to opening fraudulent bank accounts used to transfer bribes to soccer officials in exchange for kickbacks.

Credit Suisse and Julius Baer are among banks in Switzerland to acknowledge they’ve been helping prosecutors.

