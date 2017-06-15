Dems bridle as some in GOP blame shooting on talk from left

WASHINGTON (AP) — It didn’t take long for the capital’s post-shooting talk of unity to begin fraying.

Some Republicans on the far right are suggesting that vitriolic rhetoric on the left could be to blame for the gunfire that hit a GOP leader and others at a congressional baseball practice. GOP Rep. Steve King of Iowa says that “the violence is incited by the leading cultural voices of the Left.”

“How dare they?” responded Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, citing a year of venomous talk from Donald Trump — as well as attacks on her in a special House race in Georgia.

The back-and-forth comes even as lawmakers of both parties call for political rhetoric to be toned down.