Bank of England keeps rates at record low as economy slows

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has decided to keep its main interest rate at a record low of 0.25 percent as the economy weakens ahead of Britain’s departure from the European Union.

With growth slowing, inflation eating into households’ finances and the Brexit talks due to start within days, the bank policymakers showed caution at their policy meeting Thursday.

The bank is in a bind as its main goal is to control inflation, which at 2.9 percent annually is well above the official target of 2 percent. But to bring down inflation it would have to raise rates, which would hurt the economy by making loans more expensive.

The central bank seems willing to tolerate some higher inflation and delay any interest rate increase, especially since Brexit talks could increase uncertainty.