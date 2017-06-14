Tillerson to testify in House as Russia sanctions vote nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is set to appear before the House Foreign Affairs Committee as momentum builds for a package of new Russia sanctions aimed at punishing Moscow for meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Tillerson is scheduled to testify Wednesday, just hours ahead of a vote in the Senate on the sanctions.

He has warned lawmakers the U.S. relationship with Russia is at an all-time low and deteriorating further. And he’s also cautioned against taking steps that might close off promising avenues of communication between the two former Cold War foes.

Tillerson was noncommittal about a package of new Russia sanctions during testimony Tuesday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He said he’s still reviewing the proposed penalties that Senate Republicans and Democrats agreed upon after lengthy negotiations.