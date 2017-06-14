Egypt lawmakers approve deal giving islands to Saudi Arabia

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s parliament has voted to ratify a 2016 agreement under which Cairo would transfer two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia.

Wednesday’s vote, in which those lawmakers in favor of the accord were asked to stand up in the house, came shortly after the 596-seat chamber opened a debate on the pact earlier in the day.

The outcome of the vote was a foregone conclusion since the legislature is packed with supporters of the government of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi which government signed the deal during a visit last year by Saudi King Salman.

The debate followed clashes the previous night between police and opponents of the deal in downtown Cairo that saw policemen kick, punch and use sticks to beat several dozen protesters outside the national journalists’ union.