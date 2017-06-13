The Latest: Warriors parade set for Thursday in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on victory celebrations for the Golden State Warriors (all times local):

6:55 a.m.

The city of Oakland is gearing up for a Thursday parade to celebrate the Golden State Warriors latest NBA title.

As fans snapped up victory shirts and hats Tuesday following a night of celebrating, city crews were busy hanging championship banners along the parade route.

The parade will take place Thursday morning in downtown Oakland, following the same route as the team’s parade to celebrate the 2015 NBA title.

It will start at 10 a.m. at Broadway and 11th Street, wind through downtown streets and end with a procession to the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center.

Fans are encouraged to line up for the parade and rally as soon as 5 a.m. Thursday.

Public transportation is encouraged.

Following the victory Monday night, spontaneous celebrations broke out in streets around Oakland.

There were no immediate reports of violence or arrests.

11:35 p.m.

Golden State Warriors fans are breakdancing in downtown Oakland and honking their horns in San Francisco to celebrate their team’s latest NBA title.

The party began as soon as Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and the Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 at Oracle Arena to clinch their second championship in three years Monday night.

In San Francisco, people hung out of cars waving blue and gold flags.

Across the bay, rowdy crowds gathered in Oakland intersections, including one were where fans cheering the championship made a circle to watch several men breakdance. Some climbed street lights, some sprayed champagne and some threw bottles leaving broken glass in streets. Others were setting off fireworks.

Spontaneous celebrations were breaking out in streets around the city.

There were no immediate reports of any violence or arrests