The Latest: Macron calls for quick start to Brexit talks

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on meeting between leaders of France and Britain (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron says that he wants Brexit negotiations to start as soon as possible, following a working dinner with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

May arrived in Paris with her leadership hobbled by a catastrophic election last week just as Britain heads into tough talks on leaving the European Union.

British officials have suggested they won’t be able to formally start Brexit negotiations next week as planned.

Macron said he wants the negotiations to be led and coordinated by a European mission.

___

9:30 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is meeting France’s president on her first foreign trip since a catastrophic election that weakened her leadership as Britain heads into tough talks on quitting the EU.

The two are on opposite fronts of the Brexit negotiations — French President Emmanuel Macron wants the remaining EU nations to stand tough and unite even more closely as Britain leaves.

But May and Macron want to deepen counterterrorism cooperation after a string of attacks hit both of their countries, and they want tech companies to better police online extremism.

The two leaders are to watch a France-England football match that will honor victims of the attacks with a moment of silence and the Oasis song “Don’t Look Back in Anger” played by the French Republican Guard.