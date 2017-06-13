Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 18-24

June 18: Musician Paul McCartney is 75. Actress Linda Thorson (“The Avengers”) is 70. Keyboardist John Evans (The Box Tops) is 69. Actress Isabella Rossellini is 65. Actress Carol Kane is 65. Actress Andrea Evans (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 60. Singer Alison Moyet is 56. Keyboardist Dizzy Reed (Guns N’ Roses) is 54. Country singer-guitarist Tim Hunt (Yankee Grey) is 50. Singer Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men is 46. Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is 44. Rapper Silkk The Shocker is 42. Actress Alana de la Garza (“Law and Order”) is 41. Country singer Blake Shelton is 41. Guitarist Steven Chen of Airborne Toxic Event is 39. Actor David Giuntoli (“Grimm”) is 37. Drummer Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots is 29. Actor Jacob Anderson (“Game of Thrones”) is 27.

June 19: Singer Tommy DeVito of The Four Seasons is 89. Actress Gena Rowlands is 87. Singer Spanky McFarlane of Spanky and Our Gang is 75. Actress Phylicia Rashad is 69. Singer Ann Wilson of Heart is 67. Actress Kathleen Turner is 63. Country singer Doug Stone is 61. Singer Mark DeBarge of DeBarge is 58. Singer-dancer Paula Abdul is 55. Singer-guitarist Brian Vander Ark of The Verve Pipe is 53. Actress Mia Sara (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 50. “Good Morning America” host Lara Spencer is 48. Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch is 47. Actor Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”) is 45. Actress Robin Tunney is 45. Actress Poppy Montgomery (“Unforgettable,” ”Without a Trace”) is 42. Singer-banjoist Scott Avett of The Avett Brothers is 41. Actress Zoe Saldana is 39. Actress Lauren Lee Smith (“CSI”) is 37. Singer Macklemore of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis is 34. Actor Paul Dano is 33. Actor Atticus Shaffer (“The Middle”) is 19.

June 20: Actor Martin Landau is 89. Actress Olympia Dukakis is 86. Actor Danny Aiello is 84. Actor John Mahoney (“Frasier”) is 77. Musician Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys is 75. Singer Anne Murray is 72. Home-repair show host Bob Vila is 71. Singer Lionel Richie is 68. Actor John Goodman is 65. Bassist Michael Anthony (Van Halen, Chickenfoot) is 63. Bassist John Taylor of Duran Duran is 57. Guitarist Jerome Fontamillas of Switchfoot is 50. Bassist Murphy Karges of Sugar Ray is 50. Actress Nicole Kidman is 50. Singer Dan Tyminski of Alison Krauss and Union Station is 50. Actor Peter Paige (“Queer as Folk”) is 48. Actor Josh Lucas (“Sweet Home Alabama,” ”A Beautiful Mind”) is 46. Bassist Twiggy Ramirez of Marilyn Manson is 46. Singer Amos Lee is 40. Drummer Chris Thompson of The Eli Young Band is 37. Singer-actress Alisan Porter (“The Voice,” ”Curly Sue”) is 36. Singer Grace Potter of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals is 34. Keyboardist Chris Dudley of Underoath is 34. Actor Mark Saul (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 32. Actor Chris Mintz-Plasse (“Superbad”) is 28.

June 21: Actor Bernie Kopell (“The Love Boat”) is 84. Actor Monte Markham is 82. Actress Mariette Hartley is 77. Comedian Joe Flaherty (“SCTV”) is 76. Musician Ray Davies of The Kinks is 73. Actress Meredith Baxter (“Family Ties”) is 70. Actor Michael Gross (“Family Ties”) is 70. Guitarist Joey Molland of Badfinger is 70. Country singer Leon Everette is 69. Drummer Joey Kramer of Aerosmith is 67. Guitarist Nils Lofgren is 66. Cartoonist Berke Breathed (“Opus,” ”Bloom County”) is 60. Country singer Kathy Mattea is 58. Actor Doug Savant (“Desperate Housewives,” ”Melrose Place”) is 53. Guitarist Porter Howell of Little Texas is 53. Actress Carrie Preston (“The Good Wife”) is 50. Country singer Allison Moorer is 45. Actress Juliette Lewis is 44. Actress Maggie Siff (“Mad Men”) is 43. Bassist Justin Cary (Sixpence None The Richer) is 42. Guitarist Mike Einziger of Incubus is 41. Actor Chris Pratt (“Jurassic World,” ”Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 38. Singer Brandon Flowers of The Killers is 36. Actor Jussie Smollett (“Empire”) is 35. Actor Michael Malarkey (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 34. Singer Kris Allen (“American Idol”) is 32. Singer Rebecca Black is 20.

June 22: Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 81. Actor Klaus Maria Brandauer is 74. Singer Peter Asher of Peter and Gordon is 73. Singer Howard “Eddie” Kaylan of The Turtles is 70. Actor David L. Lander (“Laverne and Shirley”) is 70. Singer Todd Rundgren is 69. Singer Alan Osmond of The Osmonds is 68. Actress Meryl Streep is 68. Actress Lindsay Wagner is 68. Actor Graham Greene (“Dances With Wolves”) is 65. Singer Cyndi Lauper is 64. Actor Chris Lemmon is 63. Bassist Derek Forbes (Simple Minds) is 61. Bassist Garry Beers of INXS is 60. Bassist Alan Anton of Cowboy Junkies is 58. Actress Tracy Pollan (“Family Ties”) is 57. Singer Mike Edwards of Jesus Jones is 53. Actress Amy Brenneman is 53. Singer Steven Page (Barenaked Ladies) is 47. Actress Mary Lynn Rajskub (“24”) is 46. TV personality Carson Daly is 44. Guitarist Chris Traynor (Helmet) is 44. Actor Donald Faison (“Scrubs”) is 43. Actress Lecy Goranson (“Roseanne”) is 43. Comedian Mike O’Brien (“Saturday Night Live”) is 41. TV personality Jai Rodriguez (“Queer Eye For The Straight Guy”) is 38. Actress Lindsay Ridgeway (“Boy Meets World”) is 32. Singer Dina Hansen of Fifth Harmony (“The X Factor”) is 20.

June 23: Singer Diana Trask is 77. Actor Ted Shackelford (“Knots Landing”) is 71. Actor Bryan Brown (“The Thorn Birds”) is 70. Former “American Idol” judge Randy Jackson is 61. Actress Frances McDormand is 60. Drummer Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth is 55. Singer Chico DeBarge is 47. Actress Selma Blair is 45. Singer KT Tunstall is 42. Singer Virgo Williams of Ghostown DJs is 42. Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 40. Actress Melissa Rauch (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 37. Singer Duffy is 33.

June 24: Actress Michele Lee is 75. Singer Arthur Brown is 75. Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown is 74. Guitarist Jeff Beck is 73. Singer Colin Blunstone of The Zombies is 72. Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac is 70. Actor Peter Weller is 70. Bassist John Illsley of Dire Straits is 68. Reggae singer Derrick Simpson of Black Uhuru is 67. Actress Nancy Allen is 67. Actor Joe Penny (“Jake and the Fatman,” ”Riptide”) is 61. Singer Astro of UB40 is 60. Singer-keyboardist Andy McCluskey of Orchestral Manoevres in the Dark is 58. Actor Iain Glen (“Game of Thrones”) is 56. Bassist Curt Smith of Tears for Fears is 56. Actress Danielle Spencer (“What’s Happening”) is 52. Actress Sherry Stringfield (“ER”) is 50. Singer Glenn Medeiros is 47. Actress Carla Gallo (“Bones”) is 42. Actress Mindy Kaling is 38. Actress Minka Kelly is 37. Actress Vanessa Ray (“Blue Bloods”) is 36. Actor Justin Hires (2016’s “MacGyver,” ”Rush Hour”) is 32. Singer Solange Knowles is 31.