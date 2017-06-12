Tropical Storm Calvin forms in Pacific, hits southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Calvin formed Monday in the Pacific Ocean and lashed parts of southern Mexico with rains and high winds in a coastal stretch that is home to beach communities popular with tourists.

An evening bulletin from the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Calvin was making landfall on the coast of Oaxaca state.

The storm’s center was about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east-northeast of Puerto Angel, and it was moving to the west-northwest at 5 mph (7 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).

“Continued heavy rainfall and flooding (are) expected,” the center said.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Mexico’s Pacific coast between Punta Maldonado and Boca de Pijijiapan. That includes the beach city of Puerto Escondido and the Huatulco region.

Tropical Storm Beatriz soaked the same area with torrential rains in early June.

Forecasters said Calvin is expected to dump 5 to 10 inches of rain across Oaxaca, Guerrero and Chiapas states with higher isolated accumulations possible, threatening landslides and flash floods.

Calvin is the third tropical storm of the eastern Pacific season, which began May 15.