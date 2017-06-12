Fellow Ohio officer says he heard tires squeal, then gunshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — A fellow University of Cincinnati police officer says he heard tires squeal before a gunshot at the scene of a 2015 police shooting.

Officer David Lindenschmidt was called to testify Monday for the state in the murder retrial of former Officer Ray Tensing. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of Sam DuBose during a traffic stop.

The white officer said he thought the black unarmed motorist was trying to kill him with his car and he fired to stop the threat to his life.

Lindenschmidt said there was “no question” he heard tires squealing before a shot. A civilian prosecution witness testified Friday she was certain she heard a gunshot before DuBose’s car moved.

Tensing’s first trial ended in a hung jury in November.