Trump holds fundraiser for congressman at his golf club

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump is holding a major fundraiser at his New Jersey golf club for a Republican congressman who helped revive the GOP push to dismantle the health care law.

Rep. Tom MacArthur’s campaign says Sunday’s event is the first personal fundraiser the president has hosted for a member of Congress and they expect it to be their single biggest ever.

MacArthur says he’s honored Trump is holding the event for him.

The fundraiser comes at the end of a bruising week for Trump, who was accused by former FBI Director James Comey during a Senate hearing of telling him to back off an investigation into his former national security adviser. Trump’s lawyer has denied the charge.

MacArthur’s South Jersey seat is up for grabs in the 2018 midterm elections.