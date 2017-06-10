The Latest: Halep playing Ostapenko in French Open final

PARIS (AP) — The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

The women’s final at the French Open is underway.

Third-seeded Simona Halep of Romania is facing unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Both are seeking their first Grand Slam title.

2:50 p.m.

Third-seeded Simona Halep of Romania will face unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the women’s final at the French Open.

The winner Saturday will be a first-time Grand Slam champion.

If Halep wins, she also will move up to No. 1 in the rankings for the first time. She was the runner-up at Roland Garros in 2014.

The 20-year-old Ostapenko had never been past the third round at a Grand Slam tournament until this one. This is only the eighth major of her career.

The men’s doubles final is also Saturday, with two Americans on opposite sides: Ryan Harrison of the U.S. and Michael Venus of New Zealand go up against Donald Young of the U.S. and Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico.

