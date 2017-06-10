Injured Sharapova pulls out of Wimbledon, grass circuit

Five-time major champion Maria Sharapova has pulled out of Wimbledon qualifying because of an injured left thigh.

Sharapova says Saturday that the muscle tear she got at the Italian Open last month will not allow her to compete at grass-court tournaments she was scheduled to play.

Sharapova received a wild-card entry for the event at Birmingham in June, and she was supposed to enter qualifying for Wimbledon.

The former No. 1 player recently returned from a 15-month doping ban.

Her ranking is still too low for direct entry into main draws, but she was denied a wild card for the French Open. The women’s final in Paris was Saturday.